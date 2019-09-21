Reviewing Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB)’s and Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) and Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 6 10.94 N/A -0.76 0.00 Cerus Corporation 6 11.08 N/A -0.46 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and Cerus Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0.00% -102% -64.3% Cerus Corporation 0.00% -74.3% -38.3%

Risk & Volatility

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s current beta is 1.91 and it happens to be 91.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Cerus Corporation’s 60.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.6 beta.

Liquidity

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.5 and a Quick Ratio of 2.1. Competitively, Cerus Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.8 and has 2.5 Quick Ratio. Cerus Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and Cerus Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Cerus Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 42.10% for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. with average target price of $8. Cerus Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $7.5 average target price and a 40.71% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. is looking more favorable than Cerus Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 77.7% of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 69.1% of Cerus Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 2.3% of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Cerus Corporation has 2.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 1.89% -11.33% -26.93% -20.59% 52.97% -27.03% Cerus Corporation 0.17% 8.74% -4.57% 2.27% -18.52% 15.38%

For the past year Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. had bearish trend while Cerus Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Cerus Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits, such as template preparation, binding, and sequencing kits. Its customers include research institutions; commercial laboratories; genome centers; clinical, government, and academic institutions; genomics service providers; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, as well as primarily through distribution partners in Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products. The companyÂ’s INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma are designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion. It markets platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.