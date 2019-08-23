Reviewing Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB)’s and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 7 11.52 N/A -0.76 0.00 BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -1.46 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0.00% -102% -64.3% BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

2.5 and 2.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. Its rival BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 10.8 and 10.8 respectively. BridgeBio Pharma Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has a consensus target price of $8, and a 40.11% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 77.7% and 57.1% respectively. About 2.3% of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, BridgeBio Pharma Inc. has 9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 1.89% -11.33% -26.93% -20.59% 52.97% -27.03% BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 4.37% 7.23% 0% 0% 0% 6.53%

For the past year Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has -27.03% weaker performance while BridgeBio Pharma Inc. has 6.53% stronger performance.

Summary

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. beats Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits, such as template preparation, binding, and sequencing kits. Its customers include research institutions; commercial laboratories; genome centers; clinical, government, and academic institutions; genomics service providers; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, as well as primarily through distribution partners in Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.