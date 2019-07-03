Reviewing Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB)’s and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT)’s results

Both Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 7 12.43 N/A -0.76 0.00 Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -10.10 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0.00% -102% -64.3% Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0.00% -416% -124.5%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.32 beta indicates that Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. is 132.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has a 1.16 beta which is 16.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.5 while its Quick Ratio is 2.1. On the competitive side is, Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. which has a 2 Current Ratio and a 2 Quick Ratio. Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

The average price target of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. is $8, with potential upside of 29.87%. Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $18 average price target and a 174.81% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. looks more robust than Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 76.4% and 17.9%. About 2.3% of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 58.1% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 1.09% 0.82% 4.53% -4.52% 205.37% -0.14% Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. -13.96% -6.25% -18.55% -52.22% -19.21% -0.23%

For the past year Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Summary

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. beats Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits, such as template preparation, binding, and sequencing kits. Its customers include research institutions; commercial laboratories; genome centers; clinical, government, and academic institutions; genomics service providers; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, as well as primarily through distribution partners in Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.