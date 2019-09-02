Reviewing Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB)’s and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)’s results

This is a contrast between Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 7 10.78 N/A -0.76 0.00 Arvinas Inc. 22 55.01 N/A -5.73 0.00

Table 1 highlights Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and Arvinas Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0.00% -102% -64.3% Arvinas Inc. 0.00% 413.1% -120.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. is 2.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.1. The Current Ratio of rival Arvinas Inc. is 8.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.7. Arvinas Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and Arvinas Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Arvinas Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average price target of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. is $8, with potential upside of 44.14%. Competitively Arvinas Inc. has an average price target of $31.5, with potential upside of 21.11%. The results provided earlier shows that Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. appears more favorable than Arvinas Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and Arvinas Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 77.7% and 71.1% respectively. Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.3%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of Arvinas Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 1.89% -11.33% -26.93% -20.59% 52.97% -27.03% Arvinas Inc. 9.79% 16.25% 32.47% 54.04% 0% 107.63%

For the past year Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has -27.03% weaker performance while Arvinas Inc. has 107.63% stronger performance.

Summary

Arvinas Inc. beats Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits, such as template preparation, binding, and sequencing kits. Its customers include research institutions; commercial laboratories; genome centers; clinical, government, and academic institutions; genomics service providers; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, as well as primarily through distribution partners in Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.