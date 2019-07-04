Reviewing Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB)’s and Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)’s results

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) and Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 7 12.43 N/A -0.76 0.00 Altimmune Inc. 3 3.02 N/A -22.68 0.00

Demonstrates Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and Altimmune Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and Altimmune Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0.00% -102% -64.3% Altimmune Inc. 0.00% -103.4% -77%

Volatility & Risk

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 132.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.32 beta. In other hand, Altimmune Inc. has beta of 3.26 which is 226.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. is 2.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.1. The Current Ratio of rival Altimmune Inc. is 8.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.7. Altimmune Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and Altimmune Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Altimmune Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 29.87% and an $8 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and Altimmune Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 76.4% and 6.8% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 2.3% of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Altimmune Inc. has 2.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 1.09% 0.82% 4.53% -4.52% 205.37% -0.14% Altimmune Inc. -11.71% -12% -13.44% -28.84% -83.08% 28.16%

For the past year Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has -0.14% weaker performance while Altimmune Inc. has 28.16% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. beats Altimmune Inc.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits, such as template preparation, binding, and sequencing kits. Its customers include research institutions; commercial laboratories; genome centers; clinical, government, and academic institutions; genomics service providers; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, as well as primarily through distribution partners in Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Altimmune, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company, designs and develops immunotherapeutic products for treating acute respiratory infections, chronic viral infections, and cancer. The company develops NasoVAX, an intranasally administered recombinant influenza vaccine that has completed Phase I clinical trials; and HepTcell, an immunotherapy for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus, which is in Phase I clinical trials. Its preclinical stage products include NasoShield, a vaccine for the prevention of anthrax disease following inhalation of pathogen spores; and Oncosyn, an immunotherapeutic for treating solid cancer indications, such as lung, colorectal, melanoma, breast, ovarian, and others. The company was formerly known as Vaxin Inc. Altimmune, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.