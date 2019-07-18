Reviewing Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB)’s and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN)’s results

Both Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 7 11.84 N/A -0.76 0.00 Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 6 192.85 N/A -2.63 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0.00% -102% -64.3% Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0.00% -49.4% -43.4%

Risk & Volatility

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s 2.32 beta indicates that its volatility is 132.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. on the other hand, has 2.02 beta which makes it 102.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. is 2.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.1. The Current Ratio of rival Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. is 6.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.6. Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$8 is Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 36.29%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 76.4% and 46.6%. 2.3% are Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 1.09% 0.82% 4.53% -4.52% 205.37% -0.14% Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. -8.14% -22.28% 4.58% 21.72% -26.79% 58.76%

For the past year Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has -0.14% weaker performance while Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. has 58.76% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. beats Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits, such as template preparation, binding, and sequencing kits. Its customers include research institutions; commercial laboratories; genome centers; clinical, government, and academic institutions; genomics service providers; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, as well as primarily through distribution partners in Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.