Reviewing Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB)’s and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE)’s results

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 7 10.69 N/A -0.76 0.00 AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 4 54.31 N/A -0.21 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0.00% -102% -64.3% AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -82% -63.9%

Liquidity

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.5 while its Quick Ratio is 2.1. On the competitive side is, AgeX Therapeutics Inc. which has a 3.2 Current Ratio and a 3.2 Quick Ratio. AgeX Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 50.94% for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. with consensus target price of $8.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 76.4% and 23.8%. Insiders held 2.3% of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. shares. Comparatively, AgeX Therapeutics Inc. has 43.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 1.09% 0.82% 4.53% -4.52% 205.37% -0.14% AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0.44% 2.24% 11.22% 0% 0% 52.51%

For the past year Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has -0.14% weaker performance while AgeX Therapeutics Inc. has 52.51% stronger performance.

Summary

AgeX Therapeutics Inc. beats Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits, such as template preparation, binding, and sequencing kits. Its customers include research institutions; commercial laboratories; genome centers; clinical, government, and academic institutions; genomics service providers; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, as well as primarily through distribution partners in Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.