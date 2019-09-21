Reviewing Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ)’s and Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)’s results

Both Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) and Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6 4.67 N/A -0.17 0.00 Voya Financial Inc. 53 0.86 N/A 3.43 16.39

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Oxford Square Capital Corp. and Voya Financial Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Oxford Square Capital Corp. and Voya Financial Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Square Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Voya Financial Inc. 0.00% 5.8% 0.3%

Analyst Ratings

Oxford Square Capital Corp. and Voya Financial Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxford Square Capital Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Voya Financial Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Voya Financial Inc. is $63.25, which is potential 15.42% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 16.94% of Oxford Square Capital Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Voya Financial Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 8.27% of Oxford Square Capital Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.5% of Voya Financial Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oxford Square Capital Corp. 0.6% 4.36% 4.69% 0.15% -9.09% 3.55% Voya Financial Inc. -1.7% 0.3% 3.14% 21.74% 10.03% 39.94%

For the past year Oxford Square Capital Corp. has weaker performance than Voya Financial Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Voya Financial Inc. beats Oxford Square Capital Corp.

Voya Financial, Inc. operates as a retirement, investment, and insurance company in the United States. It operates through five segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Annuities, Individual Life, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services in corporate, education, healthcare, and other non-profit and government entities; and rollover individual retirement accounts and other retail financial products, as well as financial planning and advisory services. This segment sells its products to corporate, education, healthcare, and other non-profit and government entities, as well as institutional and individual customers; and through third-party administrators, wirehouse affiliated brokers, registered investment advisors, independent sales agents, and consulting firms. The Investment Management segment provides fixed income, equity, multi-asset, and alternative products and solutions to individual and institutional customers directly, as well as through consultant channel, banks, broker-dealers, and independent financial advisers. The Annuities segment offers fixed and indexed annuities, tax-qualified mutual fund custodial products, and other investment-only products and payout annuities through independent marketing organizations, independent and affiliated broker-dealers, banks, independent insurance agents, and pension products. The Individual Life segment provides wealth protection and transfer opportunities through universal, variable, and term life products. The Employee Benefits segment offers stop loss, group life, voluntary employee-paid, and disability products through consultants, brokers, third-party administrators, enrollment firms, and technology partners. The company was formerly known as ING U.S., Inc. and changed its name to Voya Financial, Inc. in April 2014. Voya Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in New York, New York.