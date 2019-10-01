Reviewing Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ)’s and U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW)’s results

As Asset Management companies, Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) and U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Oxford Square Capital Corp.
|6
|1.68
|44.93M
|-0.17
|0.00
|U.S. Global Investors Inc.
|2
|0.00
|12.46M
|-0.26
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Oxford Square Capital Corp.
|720,032,051.28%
|0%
|0%
|U.S. Global Investors Inc.
|610,096,459.87%
|-16.8%
|-15.1%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 16.94% of Oxford Square Capital Corp. shares and 27.8% of U.S. Global Investors Inc. shares. About 8.27% of Oxford Square Capital Corp.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.8% of U.S. Global Investors Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Oxford Square Capital Corp.
|0.6%
|4.36%
|4.69%
|0.15%
|-9.09%
|3.55%
|U.S. Global Investors Inc.
|8.07%
|8.07%
|42.62%
|38.36%
|0%
|58.18%
For the past year Oxford Square Capital Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than U.S. Global Investors Inc.
Summary
Oxford Square Capital Corp. beats on 8 of the 10 factors U.S. Global Investors Inc.
