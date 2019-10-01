Reviewing Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ)’s and U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW)’s results

As Asset Management companies, Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) and U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6 1.68 44.93M -0.17 0.00 U.S. Global Investors Inc. 2 0.00 12.46M -0.26 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Square Capital Corp. 720,032,051.28% 0% 0% U.S. Global Investors Inc. 610,096,459.87% -16.8% -15.1%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 16.94% of Oxford Square Capital Corp. shares and 27.8% of U.S. Global Investors Inc. shares. About 8.27% of Oxford Square Capital Corp.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.8% of U.S. Global Investors Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oxford Square Capital Corp. 0.6% 4.36% 4.69% 0.15% -9.09% 3.55% U.S. Global Investors Inc. 8.07% 8.07% 42.62% 38.36% 0% 58.18%

For the past year Oxford Square Capital Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than U.S. Global Investors Inc.

Summary

Oxford Square Capital Corp. beats on 8 of the 10 factors U.S. Global Investors Inc.