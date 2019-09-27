Reviewing Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ)’s and T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)’s results

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) and T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6 4.56 N/A -0.17 0.00 T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 107 4.87 N/A 7.95 14.27

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Oxford Square Capital Corp. and T. Rowe Price Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) and T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Square Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 0.00% 30.2% 22.9%

Analyst Recommendations

Oxford Square Capital Corp. and T. Rowe Price Group Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxford Square Capital Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Competitively T. Rowe Price Group Inc. has a consensus price target of $112.33, with potential upside of 0.27%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Oxford Square Capital Corp. and T. Rowe Price Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 16.94% and 71.9%. Insiders owned roughly 8.27% of Oxford Square Capital Corp.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of T. Rowe Price Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oxford Square Capital Corp. 0.6% 4.36% 4.69% 0.15% -9.09% 3.55% T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 0.11% 3.98% 6.9% 27.06% -3.4% 22.82%

For the past year Oxford Square Capital Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than T. Rowe Price Group Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors T. Rowe Price Group Inc. beats Oxford Square Capital Corp.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up approach. The firm utilizes in-house and external research to make its investments. It employs socially responsible investing with a focus on environmental, social, and governance issues. It makes investment in late-stage venture capital transactions and usually invests between $3 million and $5 million. The firm was previously known as T. Rowe Group, Inc. and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland, with additional offices in Colorado Springs, Colorado; Owings Mills, Maryland; San Francisco, California; Tampa, Florida; Toronto, Ontario; Hellerup, Denmark; Amsterdam, The Netherlands; Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg; Zurich, Switzerland; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; London, United Kingdom; Sydney, New South Wales; Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan; Singapore; Frankfurt, Germany, Madrid, Spain, Milan, Italy, Stockholm, Sweden, Melbourne, Australia, and Amsterdam, Netherlands.