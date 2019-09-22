Reviewing Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ)’s and Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ)’s results

Both Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) and Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6 4.67 N/A -0.17 0.00 Principal Real Estate Income Fund 19 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Oxford Square Capital Corp. and Principal Real Estate Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) and Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Square Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Principal Real Estate Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 16.94% of Oxford Square Capital Corp. shares and 0% of Principal Real Estate Income Fund shares. Insiders owned roughly 8.27% of Oxford Square Capital Corp.’s shares. Comparatively, Principal Real Estate Income Fund has 16.82% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oxford Square Capital Corp. 0.6% 4.36% 4.69% 0.15% -9.09% 3.55% Principal Real Estate Income Fund 0.47% 1.32% 1.97% 10.64% 5.98% 15.72%

For the past year Oxford Square Capital Corp. has weaker performance than Principal Real Estate Income Fund

Summary

Principal Real Estate Income Fund beats on 3 of the 4 factors Oxford Square Capital Corp.