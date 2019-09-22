Reviewing Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ)’s and Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ)’s results

Both Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) and Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Oxford Square Capital Corp.
|6
|4.67
|N/A
|-0.17
|0.00
|Principal Real Estate Income Fund
|19
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Oxford Square Capital Corp. and Principal Real Estate Income Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) and Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Oxford Square Capital Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Principal Real Estate Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 16.94% of Oxford Square Capital Corp. shares and 0% of Principal Real Estate Income Fund shares. Insiders owned roughly 8.27% of Oxford Square Capital Corp.’s shares. Comparatively, Principal Real Estate Income Fund has 16.82% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Oxford Square Capital Corp.
|0.6%
|4.36%
|4.69%
|0.15%
|-9.09%
|3.55%
|Principal Real Estate Income Fund
|0.47%
|1.32%
|1.97%
|10.64%
|5.98%
|15.72%
For the past year Oxford Square Capital Corp. has weaker performance than Principal Real Estate Income Fund
Summary
Principal Real Estate Income Fund beats on 3 of the 4 factors Oxford Square Capital Corp.
