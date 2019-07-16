Reviewing Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ)’s and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Oxford Square Capital Corp.
|6
|5.54
|N/A
|-0.17
|0.00
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|25
|5.34
|N/A
|1.33
|19.10
Demonstrates Oxford Square Capital Corp. and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Oxford Square Capital Corp. and Oxford Lane Capital Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Oxford Square Capital Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Oxford Square Capital Corp. and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 16.94% and 1.43%. About 8.27% of Oxford Square Capital Corp.’s share are held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Oxford Square Capital Corp.
|-0.78%
|0.16%
|-5.92%
|-6.33%
|-5.92%
|-1.7%
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|-0.63%
|-0.61%
|0.85%
|-0.46%
|-0.31%
|0.67%
For the past year Oxford Square Capital Corp. has -1.7% weaker performance while Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has 0.67% stronger performance.
Summary
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Oxford Square Capital Corp.
