Reviewing Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ)’s and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6 5.54 N/A -0.17 0.00 Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 25 5.34 N/A 1.33 19.10

Demonstrates Oxford Square Capital Corp. and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Oxford Square Capital Corp. and Oxford Lane Capital Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Square Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Oxford Square Capital Corp. and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 16.94% and 1.43%. About 8.27% of Oxford Square Capital Corp.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oxford Square Capital Corp. -0.78% 0.16% -5.92% -6.33% -5.92% -1.7% Oxford Lane Capital Corp. -0.63% -0.61% 0.85% -0.46% -0.31% 0.67%

For the past year Oxford Square Capital Corp. has -1.7% weaker performance while Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has 0.67% stronger performance.

Summary

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Oxford Square Capital Corp.