Reviewing Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ)’s and Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) and Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Square Capital Corp. 7 4.59 N/A -0.17 0.00 Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Oxford Square Capital Corp. and Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Square Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 16.94% of Oxford Square Capital Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 8.27% are Oxford Square Capital Corp.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. has 28.58% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oxford Square Capital Corp. 0.6% 4.36% 4.69% 0.15% -9.09% 3.55% Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. -4.03% -2.38% -6.23% -4.16% -19.08% 10.31%

For the past year Oxford Square Capital Corp. has weaker performance than Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc.

Summary

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. beats Oxford Square Capital Corp. on 3 of the 4 factors.

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc was formed on November 16, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.