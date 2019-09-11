Reviewing Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ)’s and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:EVY)’s results

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:EVY), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6 4.53 N/A -0.17 0.00 Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust 13 15.39 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Oxford Square Capital Corp. and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Oxford Square Capital Corp. and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Square Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 16.94% of Oxford Square Capital Corp. shares and 17.04% of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust shares. Oxford Square Capital Corp.’s share held by insiders are 8.27%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oxford Square Capital Corp. 0.6% 4.36% 4.69% 0.15% -9.09% 3.55% Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust -0.68% 1.4% 1.79% 10.31% 6.94% 13.58%

For the past year Oxford Square Capital Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust.

Summary

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust beats on 3 of the 3 factors Oxford Square Capital Corp.