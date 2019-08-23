Reviewing Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ)’s and Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM)’s results

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) and Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Square Capital Corp. 7 4.59 N/A -0.17 0.00 Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 11 16.48 N/A 0.66 16.94

Table 1 highlights Oxford Square Capital Corp. and Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) and Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Square Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Oxford Square Capital Corp. and Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 16.94% and 30.07%. Insiders held roughly 8.27% of Oxford Square Capital Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oxford Square Capital Corp. 0.6% 4.36% 4.69% 0.15% -9.09% 3.55% Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 0.72% 1.81% 4.94% 9.22% 9.22% 13.64%

For the past year Oxford Square Capital Corp. was less bullish than Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund.

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund beats Oxford Square Capital Corp.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education. The fund was formerly known as Eaton Vance Insured California Municipal Bond Fund. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund was formed in 2002 and is domiciled in United States.