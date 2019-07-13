Reviewing Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ)’s and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF)’s results

Both Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6 5.54 N/A -0.17 0.00 Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Oxford Square Capital Corp. and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Square Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 16.94% of Oxford Square Capital Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 51.35% of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 8.27% of Oxford Square Capital Corp. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.07% of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oxford Square Capital Corp. -0.78% 0.16% -5.92% -6.33% -5.92% -1.7% Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund -0.07% -2.05% 3.24% 3.45% -0.35% 21.32%

For the past year Oxford Square Capital Corp. had bearish trend while Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund had bullish trend.

Summary

Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund beats on 3 of the 4 factors Oxford Square Capital Corp.