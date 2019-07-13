Reviewing Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ)’s and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF)’s results

Both Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Oxford Square Capital Corp.
|6
|5.54
|N/A
|-0.17
|0.00
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Oxford Square Capital Corp. and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Oxford Square Capital Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 16.94% of Oxford Square Capital Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 51.35% of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 8.27% of Oxford Square Capital Corp. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.07% of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Oxford Square Capital Corp.
|-0.78%
|0.16%
|-5.92%
|-6.33%
|-5.92%
|-1.7%
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|-0.07%
|-2.05%
|3.24%
|3.45%
|-0.35%
|21.32%
For the past year Oxford Square Capital Corp. had bearish trend while Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund had bullish trend.
Summary
Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund beats on 3 of the 4 factors Oxford Square Capital Corp.
