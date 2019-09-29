Reviewing Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ)’s and Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES)’s results

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) and Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Oxford Square Capital Corp.
|6
|1.69
|44.93M
|-0.17
|0.00
|Ares Management Corporation
|29
|1.44
|74.41M
|0.27
|108.33
Table 1 demonstrates Oxford Square Capital Corp. and Ares Management Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Oxford Square Capital Corp. and Ares Management Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Oxford Square Capital Corp.
|720,032,051.28%
|0%
|0%
|Ares Management Corporation
|256,497,759.39%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Oxford Square Capital Corp. and Ares Management Corporation.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Oxford Square Capital Corp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Ares Management Corporation
|0
|1
|3
|2.75
Competitively Ares Management Corporation has an average price target of $32.5, with potential upside of 17.12%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 16.94% of Oxford Square Capital Corp. shares and 66.9% of Ares Management Corporation shares. About 8.27% of Oxford Square Capital Corp.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 2.3% of Ares Management Corporation shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Oxford Square Capital Corp.
|0.6%
|4.36%
|4.69%
|0.15%
|-9.09%
|3.55%
|Ares Management Corporation
|0.72%
|9.06%
|18.42%
|40.76%
|39.62%
|64.51%
For the past year Oxford Square Capital Corp. has weaker performance than Ares Management Corporation
Summary
Ares Management Corporation beats Oxford Square Capital Corp. on 6 of the 9 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.