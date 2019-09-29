Reviewing Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ)’s and Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES)’s results

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) and Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6 1.69 44.93M -0.17 0.00 Ares Management Corporation 29 1.44 74.41M 0.27 108.33

Table 1 demonstrates Oxford Square Capital Corp. and Ares Management Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Oxford Square Capital Corp. and Ares Management Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Square Capital Corp. 720,032,051.28% 0% 0% Ares Management Corporation 256,497,759.39% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Oxford Square Capital Corp. and Ares Management Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxford Square Capital Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Ares Management Corporation 0 1 3 2.75

Competitively Ares Management Corporation has an average price target of $32.5, with potential upside of 17.12%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 16.94% of Oxford Square Capital Corp. shares and 66.9% of Ares Management Corporation shares. About 8.27% of Oxford Square Capital Corp.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 2.3% of Ares Management Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oxford Square Capital Corp. 0.6% 4.36% 4.69% 0.15% -9.09% 3.55% Ares Management Corporation 0.72% 9.06% 18.42% 40.76% 39.62% 64.51%

For the past year Oxford Square Capital Corp. has weaker performance than Ares Management Corporation

Summary

Ares Management Corporation beats Oxford Square Capital Corp. on 6 of the 9 factors.