Reviewing Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCO)’s and U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW)’s results

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO) and U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|25
|5.27
|N/A
|-0.49
|0.00
|U.S. Global Investors Inc.
|1
|6.62
|N/A
|-0.26
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and U.S. Global Investors Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and U.S. Global Investors Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|U.S. Global Investors Inc.
|0.00%
|-16.8%
|-15.1%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 0.01% of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. shares and 27.8% of U.S. Global Investors Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.8% of U.S. Global Investors Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0.07%
|-0.14%
|-0.49%
|0.2%
|0.57%
|1.36%
|U.S. Global Investors Inc.
|8.07%
|8.07%
|42.62%
|38.36%
|0%
|58.18%
For the past year Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has weaker performance than U.S. Global Investors Inc.
Summary
On 4 of the 7 factors U.S. Global Investors Inc. beats Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.