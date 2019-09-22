Reviewing Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCO)’s and U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW)’s results

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO) and U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 25 5.27 N/A -0.49 0.00 U.S. Global Investors Inc. 1 6.62 N/A -0.26 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and U.S. Global Investors Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and U.S. Global Investors Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% U.S. Global Investors Inc. 0.00% -16.8% -15.1%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0.01% of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. shares and 27.8% of U.S. Global Investors Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.8% of U.S. Global Investors Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.07% -0.14% -0.49% 0.2% 0.57% 1.36% U.S. Global Investors Inc. 8.07% 8.07% 42.62% 38.36% 0% 58.18%

For the past year Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has weaker performance than U.S. Global Investors Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors U.S. Global Investors Inc. beats Oxford Lane Capital Corp.