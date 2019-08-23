Reviewing Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCO)’s and PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO) and PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 25 5.24 N/A -0.49 0.00 PJT Partners Inc. 41 2.65 N/A 0.96 43.83

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and PJT Partners Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and PJT Partners Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% PJT Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and PJT Partners Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 PJT Partners Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

PJT Partners Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $42 consensus target price and a 1.11% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0.01% of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 58.8% of PJT Partners Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, PJT Partners Inc. has 2.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.07% -0.14% -0.49% 0.2% 0.57% 1.36% PJT Partners Inc. 13.61% 1.79% -1.93% -3.79% -23.44% 8.77%

For the past year Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has weaker performance than PJT Partners Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors PJT Partners Inc. beats Oxford Lane Capital Corp.

PJT Partners Inc. provides various strategic advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales. The company also advices companies, creditors, and financial sponsors on recapitalizations, reorganizations, exchange offers, debt repurchases, capital raises, and distressed mergers and acquisitions. In addition, it offers private fund advisory and placement services for a range of investment strategies, including private equity, hedge fund, real estate, and secondary advisory. The company was formerly known as Blackstone Advisory Inc. and changed its name to PJT Partners Inc. in March 2015. PJT Partners Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.