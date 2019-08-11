Reviewing Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCO)’s and Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ)’s results

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO) and Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 25 5.26 N/A -0.49 0.00 Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 14.75 N/A 0.81 17.90

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0.01% of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 16.55% of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.07% -0.14% -0.49% 0.2% 0.57% 1.36% Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 1.18% 3.05% 4.69% 10.42% 12.13% 13.97%

For the past year Oxford Lane Capital Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund beats Oxford Lane Capital Corp.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) New Jersey Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on June 1, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.