Reviewing Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCO)’s and Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO) and Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 25 5.26 N/A 1.33 19.26 Mmtec Inc. 7 11422.92 N/A -0.12 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Mmtec Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Mmtec Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Mmtec Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.01% and 0% respectively. Comparatively, 0.09% are Mmtec Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0% 0.58% 0.9% 1.09% 0.86% 1.81% Mmtec Inc. 0.24% -2.86% -28.93% 0% 0% -31.48%

For the past year Oxford Lane Capital Corp. had bullish trend while Mmtec Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Mmtec Inc.