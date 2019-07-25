Reviewing Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCO)’s and Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO) and Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|25
|5.26
|N/A
|1.33
|19.26
|Mmtec Inc.
|7
|11422.92
|N/A
|-0.12
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Mmtec Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Mmtec Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Mmtec Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.01% and 0% respectively. Comparatively, 0.09% are Mmtec Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0%
|0.58%
|0.9%
|1.09%
|0.86%
|1.81%
|Mmtec Inc.
|0.24%
|-2.86%
|-28.93%
|0%
|0%
|-31.48%
For the past year Oxford Lane Capital Corp. had bullish trend while Mmtec Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Mmtec Inc.
