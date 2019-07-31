Reviewing Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCO)’s and Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY)’s results

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO) and Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|25
|5.27
|N/A
|1.33
|19.26
|Medley Management Inc.
|3
|1.82
|N/A
|-0.65
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Medley Management Inc.
|0.00%
|33%
|-3.9%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Medley Management Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.01% and 63.9%. Insiders Competitively, held 5.61% of Medley Management Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0%
|0.58%
|0.9%
|1.09%
|0.86%
|1.81%
|Medley Management Inc.
|-4.86%
|-15.43%
|-31.16%
|-49.82%
|-47.81%
|-29.02%
For the past year Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has 1.81% stronger performance while Medley Management Inc. has -29.02% weaker performance.
Summary
On 6 of the 7 factors Oxford Lane Capital Corp. beats Medley Management Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.