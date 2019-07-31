Reviewing Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCO)’s and Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY)’s results

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO) and Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 25 5.27 N/A 1.33 19.26 Medley Management Inc. 3 1.82 N/A -0.65 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Medley Management Inc. 0.00% 33% -3.9%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Medley Management Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.01% and 63.9%. Insiders Competitively, held 5.61% of Medley Management Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0% 0.58% 0.9% 1.09% 0.86% 1.81% Medley Management Inc. -4.86% -15.43% -31.16% -49.82% -47.81% -29.02%

For the past year Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has 1.81% stronger performance while Medley Management Inc. has -29.02% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Oxford Lane Capital Corp. beats Medley Management Inc.