Reviewing Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCO)’s and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)’s results

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO) and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 25 0.00 N/A -0.49 0.00 Jefferies Financial Group Inc. 19 0.37 251.27M 2.03 10.49

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Jefferies Financial Group Inc. 1,311,430,062.63% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Jefferies Financial Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $23 average target price and a 29.50% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0.01% of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 77.9% of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has 9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.07% -0.14% -0.49% 0.2% 0.57% 1.36% Jefferies Financial Group Inc. -1.07% 8.11% 4.2% 1.86% -13.47% 22.87%

For the past year Oxford Lane Capital Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Jefferies Financial Group Inc. beats Oxford Lane Capital Corp.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc., a financial services company, offers a range of products and services in investment banking, equities, fixed income, and wealth management in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It engages in the debt capital market, equity capital market, merger and acquisition, private capital advisory, and restructuring and recapitalization businesses. The company also offers cash equities; electronic trading solutions, such as global algorithmic and portfolio trading solutions; equity derivatives, such as U.S. equity options, U.S. exchange-traded funds, and Europe equity derivatives, as well as trades in a range of convertible securities from large investment-grade issues to small private transactions; access to investors and logistics; and prime services. In addition, it provides fixed income products, such as government securities, mortgage and asset backed securities, corporate credits, sovereign and corporate fixed income securities, municipal securities, debt solutions, and foreign exchange. Further, the company offers asset management services; and wealth management services, such as investment advisory, financial planning, family office and institutional consulting, executive, and lending solutions. The company was formerly known as Leucadia National Corporation and changed its name to Jefferies Financial Group Inc. in May 2018. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in New York, New York.