Reviewing Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCO)’s and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO) and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 25 5.27 N/A -0.49 0.00 Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund 12 16.09 N/A 0.61 19.84

Demonstrates Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund are owned by institutional investors at 0.01% and 29.86% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.07% -0.14% -0.49% 0.2% 0.57% 1.36% Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund -0.16% 1.59% 1.42% 7.9% 8.67% 10.55%

For the past year Oxford Lane Capital Corp. was less bullish than Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund.

Summary

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund beats on 4 of the 5 factors Oxford Lane Capital Corp.