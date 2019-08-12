Reviewing Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCO)’s and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|25
|5.26
|N/A
|-0.49
|0.00
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|26
|6.16
|N/A
|-0.73
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.01% and 42.96% respectively.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0.07%
|-0.14%
|-0.49%
|0.2%
|0.57%
|1.36%
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|-0.15%
|0.57%
|1.05%
|1.39%
|-0.34%
|3.67%
For the past year Oxford Lane Capital Corp. was less bullish than Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
Summary
Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. beats Oxford Lane Capital Corp. on 3 of the 4 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.