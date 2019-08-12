Reviewing Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCO)’s and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 25 5.26 N/A -0.49 0.00 Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 26 6.16 N/A -0.73 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.01% and 42.96% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.07% -0.14% -0.49% 0.2% 0.57% 1.36% Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. -0.15% 0.57% 1.05% 1.39% -0.34% 3.67%

For the past year Oxford Lane Capital Corp. was less bullish than Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.

Summary

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. beats Oxford Lane Capital Corp. on 3 of the 4 factors.