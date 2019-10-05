Reviewing Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCO)’s and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO)’s results

This is a contrast between Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO) and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 25 0.00 N/A -0.49 0.00 BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO) and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.01% and 23.47%. Comparatively, BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust has 0.19% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.07% -0.14% -0.49% 0.2% 0.57% 1.36% BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust -0.63% -0.53% 1.95% 7.56% 5.03% 12.86%

For the past year Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has weaker performance than BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust

Summary

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust beats on 2 of the 3 factors Oxford Lane Capital Corp.