Reviewing Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCO)’s and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO)’s results

This is a contrast between Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO) and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|25
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.49
|0.00
|BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO) and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.01% and 23.47%. Comparatively, BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust has 0.19% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0.07%
|-0.14%
|-0.49%
|0.2%
|0.57%
|1.36%
|BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust
|-0.63%
|-0.53%
|1.95%
|7.56%
|5.03%
|12.86%
For the past year Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has weaker performance than BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust
Summary
BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust beats on 2 of the 3 factors Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
