Reviewing Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCO)’s and Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC)’s results

As Asset Management companies, Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO) and Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|25
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.49
|0.00
|Altisource Asset Management Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-4.69
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Altisource Asset Management Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Altisource Asset Management Corporation.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Altisource Asset Management Corporation
|0.00%
|3.7%
|-14.7%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 0.01% of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. shares and 31.7% of Altisource Asset Management Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 9.6% of Altisource Asset Management Corporation’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0.07%
|-0.14%
|-0.49%
|0.2%
|0.57%
|1.36%
|Altisource Asset Management Corporation
|-14%
|-32.48%
|-68.72%
|-68.21%
|-86.11%
|-68.14%
For the past year Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has 1.36% stronger performance while Altisource Asset Management Corporation has -68.14% weaker performance.
Summary
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Altisource Asset Management Corporation.
