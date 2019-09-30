Reviewing Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCO)’s and Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC)’s results

As Asset Management companies, Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO) and Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 25 0.00 N/A -0.49 0.00 Altisource Asset Management Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -4.69 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Altisource Asset Management Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Altisource Asset Management Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Altisource Asset Management Corporation 0.00% 3.7% -14.7%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0.01% of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. shares and 31.7% of Altisource Asset Management Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 9.6% of Altisource Asset Management Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.07% -0.14% -0.49% 0.2% 0.57% 1.36% Altisource Asset Management Corporation -14% -32.48% -68.72% -68.21% -86.11% -68.14%

For the past year Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has 1.36% stronger performance while Altisource Asset Management Corporation has -68.14% weaker performance.

Summary

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Altisource Asset Management Corporation.