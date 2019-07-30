Reviewing Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCM)’s and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)’s results

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 25 5.31 N/A 1.33 19.10 Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 105 1.36 N/A 7.82 15.07

Table 1 demonstrates Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Virtus Investment Partners Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Oxford Lane Capital Corp. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is currently more expensive than Virtus Investment Partners Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0.00% 12.6% 2.3%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s consensus price target is $118, while its potential upside is 7.86%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 1.43% and 96.3%. Comparatively, Virtus Investment Partners Inc. has 5.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oxford Lane Capital Corp. -0.63% -0.61% 0.85% -0.46% -0.31% 0.67% Virtus Investment Partners Inc. -1.16% -0.99% 20.71% 13.89% -4.79% 48.28%

For the past year Oxford Lane Capital Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Virtus Investment Partners Inc.

Summary

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors Oxford Lane Capital Corp.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, and real estate markets. The firm also invests in exchange traded funds. It employs a multi manager approach for its products. The firm employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the S&P 500 Index. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Hartford, Connecticut.