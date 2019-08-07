Reviewing Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCM)’s and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ)’s results

This is a contrast between Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 25 5.34 N/A -0.49 0.00 Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 19 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 1.43% of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. shares and 24.85% of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.2% are Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.55% 0.99% -0.57% 1.39% 0.35% 1.39% Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. -4.93% -2.97% -4.45% -1.64% -5.92% 12.61%

For the past year Oxford Lane Capital Corp. was less bullish than Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.