Reviewing Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCM)’s and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF)’s results

We are comparing Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|25
|5.35
|N/A
|-0.49
|0.00
|Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.
|3
|4.88
|N/A
|0.08
|34.58
Table 1 highlights Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 1.43% and 0%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0.55%
|0.99%
|-0.57%
|1.39%
|0.35%
|1.39%
|Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.
|12.19%
|1.41%
|-3.82%
|-50.09%
|0%
|-52.16%
For the past year Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has 1.39% stronger performance while Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. has -52.16% weaker performance.
Summary
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. beats Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. on 3 of the 5 factors.
