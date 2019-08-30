Reviewing Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCM)’s and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF)’s results

We are comparing Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 25 5.35 N/A -0.49 0.00 Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 3 4.88 N/A 0.08 34.58

Table 1 highlights Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 1.43% and 0%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.55% 0.99% -0.57% 1.39% 0.35% 1.39% Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 12.19% 1.41% -3.82% -50.09% 0% -52.16%

For the past year Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has 1.39% stronger performance while Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. has -52.16% weaker performance.

Summary

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. beats Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. on 3 of the 5 factors.