Reviewing Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCM)’s and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV)’s results

Since Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 25 5.29 N/A 1.33 19.10 Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 14 22.70 N/A 0.29 50.97

Table 1 demonstrates Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 has lower revenue and earnings than Oxford Lane Capital Corp. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 are owned by institutional investors at 1.43% and 16.26% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oxford Lane Capital Corp. -0.63% -0.61% 0.85% -0.46% -0.31% 0.67% Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 1.42% 2.73% 4.48% 8.14% 9.96% 11.95%

For the past year Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has weaker performance than Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2