Reviewing Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCM)’s and Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ)’s results

Both Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) and Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 25 5.35 N/A -0.49 0.00 Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 14 13.07 N/A 1.17 12.05

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund are owned by institutional investors at 1.43% and 10.74% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.55% 0.99% -0.57% 1.39% 0.35% 1.39% Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 0.14% 0.5% 3.14% 14.07% 9.55% 21.22%

For the past year Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has weaker performance than Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund

Summary

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund beats Oxford Lane Capital Corp. on 4 of the 5 factors.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen Municipal High Yield Opportunity Fund. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund was founded in November 19, 2003 and is based in the United States.