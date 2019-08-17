Reviewing Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCM)’s and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS)’s results

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|25
|5.32
|N/A
|-0.49
|0.00
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund
|23
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 1.43% and 35.63%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0.55%
|0.99%
|-0.57%
|1.39%
|0.35%
|1.39%
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund
|0.13%
|-0.22%
|-0.43%
|2.43%
|-0.25%
|3.58%
For the past year Oxford Lane Capital Corp. was less bullish than Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.