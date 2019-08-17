Reviewing Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCM)’s and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS)’s results

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 25 5.32 N/A -0.49 0.00 Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 23 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 1.43% and 35.63%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.55% 0.99% -0.57% 1.39% 0.35% 1.39% Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 0.13% -0.22% -0.43% 2.43% -0.25% 3.58%

For the past year Oxford Lane Capital Corp. was less bullish than Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund.