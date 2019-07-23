Reviewing Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCM)’s and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|25
|5.30
|N/A
|1.33
|19.10
|Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 1.43% and 8.79%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|-0.63%
|-0.61%
|0.85%
|-0.46%
|-0.31%
|0.67%
|Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.53%
|0.9%
|6%
|11.8%
|-0.46%
|12.38%
For the past year Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has weaker performance than Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund
Summary
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund.
