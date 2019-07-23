Reviewing Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCM)’s and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 25 5.30 N/A 1.33 19.10 Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 1.43% and 8.79%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oxford Lane Capital Corp. -0.63% -0.61% 0.85% -0.46% -0.31% 0.67% Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.53% 0.9% 6% 11.8% -0.46% 12.38%

For the past year Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has weaker performance than Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund

Summary

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund.