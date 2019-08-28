Reviewing Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCM)’s and Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) and Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|25
|5.34
|N/A
|-0.49
|0.00
|Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 1.43% and 19.79%. Competitively, Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has 0.01% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0.55%
|0.99%
|-0.57%
|1.39%
|0.35%
|1.39%
|Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund
|-1.23%
|0.1%
|0.19%
|2.46%
|5.57%
|4.93%
For the past year Oxford Lane Capital Corp. was less bullish than Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.