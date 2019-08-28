Reviewing Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCM)’s and Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) and Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 25 5.34 N/A -0.49 0.00 Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 1.43% and 19.79%. Competitively, Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has 0.01% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.55% 0.99% -0.57% 1.39% 0.35% 1.39% Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund -1.23% 0.1% 0.19% 2.46% 5.57% 4.93%

For the past year Oxford Lane Capital Corp. was less bullish than Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund.