Reviewing Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCM)’s and Encore Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)’s results

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) and Encore Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 25 5.32 N/A -0.49 0.00 Encore Capital Group Inc. 33 0.78 N/A 4.76 7.56

In table 1 we can see Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Encore Capital Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Encore Capital Group Inc. 0.00% 18.5% 3.1%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 1.43% of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. shares and 0% of Encore Capital Group Inc. shares. Comparatively, Encore Capital Group Inc. has 2.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.55% 0.99% -0.57% 1.39% 0.35% 1.39% Encore Capital Group Inc. 0.7% 5.92% 30.93% 22.38% -1.02% 53.11%

For the past year Oxford Lane Capital Corp. was less bullish than Encore Capital Group Inc.

Summary

Encore Capital Group Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Oxford Lane Capital Corp.

Encore Capital Group, Inc., a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery. It is also involved in the debt management of portfolios consisting of higher balance and semi-performing accounts; and the management of non-performing loans. In addition, the company provides portfolio management services to banks for non-performing loans; and financial solutions to individuals who have previously defaulted on their obligations. Further, it focuses on consumer non-performing loans, including insolvencies, and bank and non-bank receivables. Encore Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.