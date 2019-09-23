Reviewing Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCM)’s and Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSE:EVV)’s results

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) and Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSE:EVV) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 26 5.34 N/A -0.49 0.00 Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund 13 10.28 N/A 0.52 24.05

Table 1 highlights Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 1.43% and 42.45% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.04% of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.55% 0.99% -0.57% 1.39% 0.35% 1.39% Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund -0.24% -0.08% -1.56% 2.77% 0.16% 5.7%

For the past year Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has weaker performance than Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund

Summary

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund beats on 4 of the 5 factors Oxford Lane Capital Corp.