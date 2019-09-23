Reviewing Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCM)’s and Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSE:EVV)’s results

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) and Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSE:EVV) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|26
|5.34
|N/A
|-0.49
|0.00
|Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund
|13
|10.28
|N/A
|0.52
|24.05
Table 1 highlights Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 1.43% and 42.45% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.04% of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0.55%
|0.99%
|-0.57%
|1.39%
|0.35%
|1.39%
|Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund
|-0.24%
|-0.08%
|-1.56%
|2.77%
|0.16%
|5.7%
For the past year Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has weaker performance than Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund
Summary
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund beats on 4 of the 5 factors Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
