Reviewing Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCM)’s and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)’s results

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 25 5.32 N/A 1.33 19.10 Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 19 7.66 N/A 0.64 29.27

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Oxford Lane Capital Corp. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Oxford Lane Capital Corp.’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 0.00% 6% 3.3%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 1.43% and 47.5%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.2% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oxford Lane Capital Corp. -0.63% -0.61% 0.85% -0.46% -0.31% 0.67% Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. -4.13% -5.48% -5.81% 0% 0% 12.05%

For the past year Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has weaker performance than Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.

Summary

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Oxford Lane Capital Corp.