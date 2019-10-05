Reviewing Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCM)’s and Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES)’s results

Both Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) and Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|26
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.49
|0.00
|Ares Management Corporation
|29
|1.28
|74.41M
|0.27
|108.33
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Ares Management Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) and Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Ares Management Corporation
|257,830,907.83%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Ares Management Corporation.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Ares Management Corporation
|0
|1
|3
|2.75
Competitively the consensus price target of Ares Management Corporation is $32.5, which is potential 23.01% upside.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Ares Management Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 1.43% and 66.9% respectively. Competitively, 2.3% are Ares Management Corporation’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0.55%
|0.99%
|-0.57%
|1.39%
|0.35%
|1.39%
|Ares Management Corporation
|0.72%
|9.06%
|18.42%
|40.76%
|39.62%
|64.51%
For the past year Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has weaker performance than Ares Management Corporation
Summary
Ares Management Corporation beats Oxford Lane Capital Corp. on 8 of the 8 factors.
