Reviewing Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCM)’s and Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES)’s results

Both Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) and Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 26 0.00 N/A -0.49 0.00 Ares Management Corporation 29 1.28 74.41M 0.27 108.33

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Ares Management Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) and Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Ares Management Corporation 257,830,907.83% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Ares Management Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Ares Management Corporation 0 1 3 2.75

Competitively the consensus price target of Ares Management Corporation is $32.5, which is potential 23.01% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Ares Management Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 1.43% and 66.9% respectively. Competitively, 2.3% are Ares Management Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.55% 0.99% -0.57% 1.39% 0.35% 1.39% Ares Management Corporation 0.72% 9.06% 18.42% 40.76% 39.62% 64.51%

For the past year Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has weaker performance than Ares Management Corporation

Summary

Ares Management Corporation beats Oxford Lane Capital Corp. on 8 of the 8 factors.