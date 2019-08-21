Reviewing Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (OXBR)’s and The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. (NYSE:THG)’s results

Since Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) and The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. (NYSE:THG) are part of the Property & Casualty Insurance industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited 1 1.50 N/A -0.99 0.00 The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. 122 1.12 N/A 7.35 17.65

Demonstrates Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited and The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) and The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. (NYSE:THG)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited 0.00% -50.3% -37.4% The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited’s volatility measures that it’s 82.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.82 beta. The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. on the other hand, has 0.63 beta which makes it 37.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 3.3% of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited shares and 88.2% of The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 4.1% of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited’s shares. Competitively, 0.7% are The Hanover Insurance Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited 1% -4.72% -16.53% 5.2% -38.04% 60.32% The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. -0.22% 1.97% 7.38% 17.15% 8.32% 15.87%

For the past year Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited has stronger performance than The Hanover Insurance Group Inc.

Summary

The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited operates as a specialty property and casualty reinsurer that provides reinsurance solutions. It focuses on underwriting fully-collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Chaucer, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, specialty property, inland marine, management and professional liability, and surety, as well as monoline general liability, umbrella, healthcare, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products. The Personal Lines segment provides personal automobile and homeowners coverages, as well as other personal coverages, including personal inland marine, umbrella, fire, personal watercraft, earthquake, and other miscellaneous coverages. The Chaucer segment offers marine and aviation, property, energy, international liability, specialist coverages, and syndicate participations. The Other segment markets investment management and advisory services to institutions, pension funds, and other organizations. The company markets its products and services through a network of independent agents and brokers. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Worcester, Massachusetts.