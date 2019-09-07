Reviewing Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (OXBR)’s and Kingstone Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS)’s results

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) and Kingstone Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) have been rivals in the Property & Casualty Insurance for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited 1 1.37 N/A -0.99 0.00 Kingstone Companies Inc. 11 0.68 N/A -0.14 0.00

Table 1 highlights Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited and Kingstone Companies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited 0.00% -50.3% -37.4% Kingstone Companies Inc. 0.00% -1.7% -0.6%

Volatility & Risk

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited’s 1.82 beta indicates that its volatility is 82.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Kingstone Companies Inc. has a 0.6 beta which is 40.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited and Kingstone Companies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Kingstone Companies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Kingstone Companies Inc.’s consensus price target is $17, while its potential upside is 106.56%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 3.3% of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 51% of Kingstone Companies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 4.1% of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 9.5% of Kingstone Companies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited 1% -4.72% -16.53% 5.2% -38.04% 60.32% Kingstone Companies Inc. 1.68% -4.83% -26.07% -48.48% -47.33% -52.06%

For the past year Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited has 60.32% stronger performance while Kingstone Companies Inc. has -52.06% weaker performance.

Summary

Kingstone Companies Inc. beats Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited on 5 of the 7 factors.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited operates as a specialty property and casualty reinsurer that provides reinsurance solutions. It focuses on underwriting fully-collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

Kingstone Companies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York. The company provides personal lines insurance products, such as homeowners, dwelling fire, 3-4 family dwelling package, cooperative and condominium, renters, equipment breakdown, service line endorsements, and personal umbrella policies; and commercial liability policies comprising small business retail, service, and office risks without residential exposure to business owners. It also offers for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies, as well as reinsurance products. In addition, the company, through its subsidiary, Payments, Inc., places contracts with a third party licensed premium finance company. Kingstone Companies, Inc. sells its products through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was formerly known as DCAP Group, Inc. and changed its name to Kingstone Companies, Inc. in July 2009. Kingstone Companies, Inc. was founded in 1886 and is based in Kingston, New York.