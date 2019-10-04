Reviewing Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (OXBR)’s and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.B)’s results

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.B) compete against each other in the Property & Casualty Insurance sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited
|1
|0.00
|3.16M
|-0.99
|0.00
|Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
|205
|0.86
|1.35M
|16328.66
|0.01
In table 1 we can see Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited and Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited and Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited
|362,343,767.92%
|-50.3%
|-37.4%
|Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
|658,857.98%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 3.3% and 0%. Insiders held 4.1% of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited
|1%
|-4.72%
|-16.53%
|5.2%
|-38.04%
|60.32%
|Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
|-1.22%
|-4.28%
|-5.21%
|-0.26%
|3.18%
|0.61%
For the past year Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited has stronger performance than Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
Summary
On 6 of the 10 factors Berkshire Hathaway Inc. beats Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited.
Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited operates as a specialty property and casualty reinsurer that provides reinsurance solutions. It focuses on underwriting fully-collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.
