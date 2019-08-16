Reviewing Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC)’s and Its Competitors results

As Internet Software & Services company, Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) is competing with its peers based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Owl Rock Capital Corporation has 0% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 55.33% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0% of Owl Rock Capital Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.51% of all Internet Software & Services companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Owl Rock Capital Corporation and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Owl Rock Capital Corporation 0.00% 8.90% 5.10% Industry Average 601.66% 16.68% 7.96%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Owl Rock Capital Corporation and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Owl Rock Capital Corporation N/A 16 10.44 Industry Average 149.31M 24.82M 62.41

Owl Rock Capital Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower P/E ratio Owl Rock Capital Corporation is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Owl Rock Capital Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Owl Rock Capital Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.50 5.00 2.81

The rivals have a potential upside of 65.89%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Owl Rock Capital Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Owl Rock Capital Corporation 1.93% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.32% Industry Average 6.31% 8.24% 21.63% 48.76% 45.85% 66.37%

For the past year Owl Rock Capital Corporation was less bullish than its peers.

Dividends

Owl Rock Capital Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Owl Rock Capital Corporation’s rivals beat on 7 of the 6 factors Owl Rock Capital Corporation.