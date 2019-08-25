Reviewing Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC)’s and GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)’s results

This is a contrast between Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) and GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Internet Software & Services and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Owl Rock Capital Corporation 16 10.77 N/A 1.52 10.44 GoDaddy Inc. 73 3.97 N/A 0.48 154.16

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Owl Rock Capital Corporation and GoDaddy Inc. GoDaddy Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Owl Rock Capital Corporation. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. Owl Rock Capital Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than GoDaddy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Owl Rock Capital Corporation 0.00% 8.9% 5.1% GoDaddy Inc. 0.00% 11.4% 1.4%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Owl Rock Capital Corporation and GoDaddy Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Owl Rock Capital Corporation 0 2 5 2.71 GoDaddy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Owl Rock Capital Corporation has a 5.93% upside potential and a consensus target price of $16.79. Meanwhile, GoDaddy Inc.’s consensus target price is $85, while its potential upside is 35.35%. The data provided earlier shows that GoDaddy Inc. appears more favorable than Owl Rock Capital Corporation, based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Comparatively, 0.4% are GoDaddy Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Owl Rock Capital Corporation 1.93% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.32% GoDaddy Inc. -2.59% 3.64% -9.52% 9.42% 0.04% 11.83%

For the past year Owl Rock Capital Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than GoDaddy Inc.

Summary

GoDaddy Inc. beats Owl Rock Capital Corporation on 9 of the 12 factors.

GoDaddy Inc. designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; hosting and presence products, such as shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual dedicated servers and dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security. The company also offers Website builder, an online tool that enables customers to build Websites; online store product that allows customers to create their own standalone Website with an integrated online store optimized for mobile shopping; and search engine visibility product that helps customers get their Websites found on search sites through search engine optimization. In addition, the company offers business application products, including Microsoft Office 365, email accounts, email marketing, and telephony services. GoDaddy Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.