Reviewing Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI)’s and Its Peers results

We are comparing Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE:OMI) and its rivals on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Medical Equipment Wholesale companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.9% of Owens & Minor Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.55% of all Medical Equipment Wholesale’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Owens & Minor Inc. has 2.6% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 1.27% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Owens & Minor Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Owens & Minor Inc. 0.00% -70.30% -11.70% Industry Average 1.72% 11.35% 4.30%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Owens & Minor Inc. and its competitors’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Owens & Minor Inc. N/A 5 0.00 Industry Average 174.78M 10.19B 23.51

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Owens & Minor Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Owens & Minor Inc. 1 3 0 2.75 Industry Average 1.00 3.00 3.00 2.64

With consensus price target of $7, Owens & Minor Inc. has a potential upside of 120.13%. The rivals have a potential upside of 5.20%. Based on the results delivered earlier the research analysts’ belief is that Owens & Minor Inc.’s peers are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Owens & Minor Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Owens & Minor Inc. -6.68% 0.53% -50.33% -58.57% -76.77% -40.44% Industry Average 0.00% 3.19% 7.23% 0.00% 15.84% 10.11%

For the past year Owens & Minor Inc. had bearish trend while Owens & Minor Inc.’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Owens & Minor Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, Owens & Minor Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 1.73 and has 0.90 Quick Ratio. Owens & Minor Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Owens & Minor Inc.

Volatility and Risk

Owens & Minor Inc. has a beta of 1.47 and its 47.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Owens & Minor Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.19 which is 19.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Owens & Minor Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Owens & Minor Inc.’s peers beat on 3 of the 4 factors Owens & Minor Inc.

Owens & Minor, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare services company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Germany, and other European countries. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, International, and Clinical & Procedural Solutions. It offers supply chain assistance to the providers of healthcare services; and the manufacturers of healthcare products, supplies, and devices. The companyÂ’s service portfolio consists of procurement, inventory management, delivery, and sourcing of products for the healthcare market. It also provides supplier management, analytics, inventory management, outsourced resource management, clinical supply management, and business process consulting services; warehousing and transportation services, such as storage, controlled-substance handling, cold-chain, emergency and export delivery, and pick and pack services; and other services, including order-to-cash, re-labeling, customer, and returns management services. In addition, the company provides custom procedure trays; and sourcing services comprising manufacturing capacity management, container load optimization, customs compliance assurance, and others. Its portfolio of medical and surgical supplies comprises branded products purchased from manufacturers and proprietary private-label products. The company serves hospitals, integrated healthcare systems, group purchasing organizations, the U.S. federal government, and biotechnology industries, as well as manufacturers of life-science and medical devices and supplies, including pharmaceuticals. It delivers its services through internal fleet, common carrier, or parcel services, as well as cold-chain delivery trucks. Owens & Minor, Inc. was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Mechanicsville, Virginia.