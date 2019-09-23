Reviewing Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI)’s and Henry Schein Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE:OMI) and Henry Schein Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). The two are both Medical Equipment Wholesale companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Owens & Minor Inc. 4 0.04 N/A -7.69 0.00 Henry Schein Inc. 65 0.69 N/A 3.28 20.27

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Owens & Minor Inc. and Henry Schein Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Owens & Minor Inc. 0.00% -70.3% -11.7% Henry Schein Inc. 0.00% 17.4% 6.3%

Risk and Volatility

Owens & Minor Inc. has a 1.75 beta, while its volatility is 75.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Henry Schein Inc. has a 0.83 beta which is 17.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Owens & Minor Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. On the competitive side is, Henry Schein Inc. which has a 1.7 Current Ratio and a 0.9 Quick Ratio. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to .

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Owens & Minor Inc. and Henry Schein Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Owens & Minor Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Henry Schein Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively Henry Schein Inc. has an average price target of $70, with potential upside of 11.38%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Owens & Minor Inc. and Henry Schein Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 92.4% and 0% respectively. Owens & Minor Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.8%. Competitively, 1% are Henry Schein Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Owens & Minor Inc. 2.65% -14.78% -18.62% -64.62% -85.31% -57.19% Henry Schein Inc. -1.61% -4.26% 6.57% 9.09% 7.31% 8.1%

For the past year Owens & Minor Inc. has -57.19% weaker performance while Henry Schein Inc. has 8.1% stronger performance.

Summary

Henry Schein Inc. beats Owens & Minor Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Owens & Minor, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare services company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Germany, and other European countries. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, International, and Clinical & Procedural Solutions. It offers supply chain assistance to the providers of healthcare services; and the manufacturers of healthcare products, supplies, and devices. The companyÂ’s service portfolio consists of procurement, inventory management, delivery, and sourcing of products for the healthcare market. It also provides supplier management, analytics, inventory management, outsourced resource management, clinical supply management, and business process consulting services; warehousing and transportation services, such as storage, controlled-substance handling, cold-chain, emergency and export delivery, and pick and pack services; and other services, including order-to-cash, re-labeling, customer, and returns management services. In addition, the company provides custom procedure trays; and sourcing services comprising manufacturing capacity management, container load optimization, customs compliance assurance, and others. Its portfolio of medical and surgical supplies comprises branded products purchased from manufacturers and proprietary private-label products. The company serves hospitals, integrated healthcare systems, group purchasing organizations, the U.S. federal government, and biotechnology industries, as well as manufacturers of life-science and medical devices and supplies, including pharmaceuticals. It delivers its services through internal fleet, common carrier, or parcel services, as well as cold-chain delivery trucks. Owens & Minor, Inc. was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Mechanicsville, Virginia.

Henry Schein, Inc. provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, animal health clinics, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services. The Health Care Distribution segment offers dental products, including infection-control products, handpieces, preventatives, impression materials, composites, anesthetics, teeth, dental implants, gypsum, acrylics, articulators, abrasives, dental chairs, delivery units and lights, X-ray supplies and equipment, and high-tech and digital restoration equipment, as well as equipment repair services. This segment also provides animal health products, such as branded and generic pharmaceuticals, surgical and consumable products and services, and equipment; and medical products comprising branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, X-ray products, equipment, and vitamins. The Technology and Value-Added Services segment offers software, technology, and other value-added services that include practice management software systems for dental and medical practitioners, and animal health clinics. This segment also provides value-added practice solutions, which comprise financial services on a non-recourse basis, e-services, practice technology, network, and hardware services, as well as continuing education services for practitioners. The company was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.