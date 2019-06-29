Reviewing Owens Corning (OC)’s and Trex Company Inc. (NYSE:TREX)’s results

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) and Trex Company Inc. (NYSE:TREX) have been rivals in the General Building Materials for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Owens Corning 49 0.90 N/A 4.48 10.93 Trex Company Inc. 68 6.06 N/A 2.19 27.94

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Owens Corning and Trex Company Inc. Trex Company Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Owens Corning. Company that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Owens Corning’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Trex Company Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Owens Corning and Trex Company Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Owens Corning 0.00% 11.8% 5% Trex Company Inc. 0.00% 38.7% 27.9%

Risk and Volatility

Owens Corning’s current beta is 1.2 and it happens to be 20.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Trex Company Inc. on the other hand, has 2.07 beta which makes it 107.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Owens Corning is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival Trex Company Inc. is 2.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.3. Trex Company Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Owens Corning.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Owens Corning and Trex Company Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Owens Corning 0 3 3 2.50 Trex Company Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Owens Corning has an average target price of $59.67, and a 2.53% upside potential. Competitively Trex Company Inc. has an average target price of $80.25, with potential upside of 11.92%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Trex Company Inc. seems more appealing than Owens Corning.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 99.1% of Owens Corning shares and 94.2% of Trex Company Inc. shares. Owens Corning’s share owned by insiders are 1.5%. Competitively, Trex Company Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Owens Corning -2.9% -6.71% -9.32% 3.36% -25.99% 11.32% Trex Company Inc. -2.26% -18.23% -21.36% -2.95% 9.94% 2.93%

For the past year Owens Corning has stronger performance than Trex Company Inc.

Summary

Trex Company Inc. beats Owens Corning on 10 of the 12 factors.

Trex Company, Inc. manufactures and distributes wood/plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for the residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Enhance, and Trex Select protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards. The company also provides railing products, such as Trex Transcend Railing for use with Trex decking products and other decking materials; Trex Select Railing for consumers, who desire a simple clean finished look for their decks; and Trex Signature aluminum railing for contemporary look. In addition, it offers Trex Transcend Porch Flooring and Railing System, an integrated system of porch components and accessories; and Trex Seclusions fencing product, which includes structural posts, bottom and top rails, pickets, and decorative post caps. Further, the company provides steel deck framing systems under the Trex Elevations name; Trex DeckLighting, a line of energy-efficient LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps; and Trex LandscapeLighting products. Additionally, it acts as a licensor in various licensing agreements with third parties to manufacture and sell products under Trex name, including Trex Outdoor Furniture; Trex RainEscape, an above joist deck drainage system; Trex CustomCurve that allows contractors to heat and bend Trex products; Trex Pergolas, a cellular PVC trim product; Diablo Trex Blade, a saw blade for wood-plastic composite decking; Trex SpiralStairs and structural steel posts; and Trex Outdoor Kitchens, Cabinetry, and Storage. The company sells its products through wholesale distributors, retail lumber dealers, and Home Depot and LoweÂ’s stores. Trex Company, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Winchester, Virginia.