Reviewing Owens Corning (OC)’s and TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)’s results

As General Building Materials businesses, Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) and TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Owens Corning 53 0.91 N/A 4.66 12.45 TopBuild Corp. 80 1.30 N/A 4.15 19.57

In table 1 we can see Owens Corning and TopBuild Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. TopBuild Corp. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Owens Corning. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Owens Corning has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than TopBuild Corp., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Owens Corning and TopBuild Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Owens Corning 0.00% 12% 5.1% TopBuild Corp. 0.00% 13.6% 5.9%

Risk and Volatility

Owens Corning’s current beta is 1.26 and it happens to be 26.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. TopBuild Corp.’s 0.84 beta is the reason why it is 16.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Owens Corning has a Current Ratio of 1.7 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, TopBuild Corp.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and has 1.2 Quick Ratio. Owens Corning’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than TopBuild Corp.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Owens Corning and TopBuild Corp. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Owens Corning 0 1 1 2.50 TopBuild Corp. 0 1 1 2.50

The upside potential is 0.20% for Owens Corning with consensus target price of $60. Competitively the consensus target price of TopBuild Corp. is $87.5, which is potential -10.08% downside. The data provided earlier shows that Owens Corning appears more favorable than TopBuild Corp., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Owens Corning and TopBuild Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 97.17% and 98.36%. 1.5% are Owens Corning’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of TopBuild Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Owens Corning -0.92% -0.96% 13.28% 12.6% -7.75% 31.88% TopBuild Corp. -0.05% 0.14% 13.95% 62.32% 8.81% 80.29%

For the past year Owens Corning was less bullish than TopBuild Corp.

Summary

TopBuild Corp. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Owens Corning.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services. The company also provides various services and tools that are designed to assist builders in applying the principles of building science to new home construction, which includes pre-construction plan reviews, various inspection services, and diagnostic testing; and home energy rating services. It serves single-family homebuilders, local/single-family custom builders, multi-family builders, commercial general contractors, remodelers, and individual homeowners, as well as insulation contractors, gutter contractors, weatherization contractors, other contractors, dealers, metal building erectors, and modular home builders. TopBuild Corp. has approximately 170 installation branches located in 44 states, and 70 distribution centers in 33 states. The company was formerly known as Masco SpinCo Corp. and changed its name to TopBuild Corp. in March 2015. TopBuild Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida.