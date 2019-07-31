Reviewing Owens Corning (OC)’s and Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS)’s results

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) and Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) compete with each other in the General Building Materials sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Owens Corning 51 0.88 N/A 4.48 10.93 Masco Corporation 38 1.45 N/A 2.29 16.50

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Owens Corning and Masco Corporation. Masco Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Owens Corning. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Owens Corning’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Masco Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Owens Corning 0.00% 11.8% 5% Masco Corporation 0.00% 0% 12.6%

Risk & Volatility

Owens Corning has a beta of 1.2 and its 20.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Masco Corporation’s 42.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.42 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Owens Corning is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1.8. Meanwhile, Masco Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. Owens Corning is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Masco Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Owens Corning and Masco Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Owens Corning 0 3 3 2.50 Masco Corporation 0 0 6 3.00

Owens Corning’s consensus price target is $59.67, while its potential upside is 3.07%. On the other hand, Masco Corporation’s potential upside is 12.68% and its consensus price target is $46.83. Based on the results shown earlier, Masco Corporation is looking more favorable than Owens Corning, analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 99.1% of Owens Corning shares are held by institutional investors while 94.9% of Masco Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 1.5% of Owens Corning’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of Masco Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Owens Corning -2.9% -6.71% -9.32% 3.36% -25.99% 11.32% Masco Corporation -1.1% -6.59% 1.83% 22.01% 0.58% 29.48%

For the past year Owens Corning has weaker performance than Masco Corporation

Summary

Masco Corporation beats on 7 of the 12 factors Owens Corning.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. Its Plumbing Products segment provides faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bathing units, shower enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas products, exercise pools and systems, brass and copper plumbing system components, and other non-decorative plumbing products. The companyÂ’s Decorative Architectural Products segment offers architectural coatings, including paints, primers, specialty paints, stains, and waterproofing products; cabinet, door, window, and hardware products; and functional hardware, wall plates, hook and rail products, and picture hanging accessories, as well as decorative bath hardware, shower accessories, and shower doors. The companyÂ’s Cabinetry Products segment offers assembled cabinetry for kitchen, bath, storage, home office, and home entertainment applications; and integrated bathroom vanity and countertop products. Its Windows and Other Specialty Products segment provides vinyl, fiberglass, and aluminum windows and patio doors; vinyl windows, and composite and panel doors; and staple guns, hammer tackers, glue guns, and rivet tools, as well as staples, glues, and rivets. The company sells its products under DELTA, BRIZO, PEERLESS, HANSGROHE, AXOR, GINGER, NEWPORT BRASS, BRASSTECH, WALTEC, BRISTAN, HERITAGE, MIROLIN, HÃœPPE, HOT SPRING, CALDERA, FREEFLOW SPAS, FANTASY SPAS, ENDLESS POOLS, BRASSCRAFT, PLUMB SHOP, COBRA, MASTER PLUMBER, BEHR, KILZ, LIBERTY, BRAINERD, FRANKLIN BRASS, KRAFTMAID, CARDELL, MERILLAT, QUALITY CABINETS, MOORES, ESSENCE SERIES, MILGARD, DURAFLEX, GRIFFIN, PREMIER, EVOLUTION, ARROW, POWERSHOT, and EASYSHOT brands. It offers its products through home center retailers, mass merchandisers, hardware stores, homebuilders, distributors, and other outlets to consumers and contractors, as well as directly to consumers. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Taylor, Michigan.