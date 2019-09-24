Reviewing Owens Corning (OC)’s and Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT)’s results

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) and Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) compete against each other in the General Building Materials sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Owens Corning 53 0.92 N/A 4.66 12.45 Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. 4 1.01 N/A 0.32 11.21

Table 1 demonstrates Owens Corning and Alpha Pro Tech Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Owens Corning. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Owens Corning is currently more expensive than Alpha Pro Tech Ltd., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Owens Corning and Alpha Pro Tech Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Owens Corning 0.00% 12% 5.1% Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. 0.00% 13.5% 12.5%

Risk and Volatility

Owens Corning has a 1.26 beta, while its volatility is 26.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. has beta of 0.75 which is 25.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Owens Corning are 1.7 and 0.9 respectively. Its competitor Alpha Pro Tech Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 13.1 and its Quick Ratio is 8. Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Owens Corning.

Analyst Recommendations

Owens Corning and Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Owens Corning 0 1 1 2.50 Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Owens Corning’s downside potential currently stands at -0.92% and an $60 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 97.17% of Owens Corning shares are held by institutional investors while 26.8% of Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Owens Corning’s share held by insiders are 1.5%. Comparatively, Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Owens Corning -0.92% -0.96% 13.28% 12.6% -7.75% 31.88% Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. 0.28% 4.75% 0% -13.9% 5.37% -4.85%

For the past year Owens Corning had bullish trend while Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

Owens Corning beats Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. on 8 of the 11 factors.